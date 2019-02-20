Social media information event

Banchory Academy Parent Council is organising a social media information evening for parents this Thursday.

The event will include a presentation from a group of Aboyne children on the latest popular apps.

Police Scotland will outline legal issues surrounding internet usage.

‘What Banchory Academy is seeing on the ground’ will be an information session delivered by guidance staff to let parents know what the school deals with on a day-to-day basis, including the observed effect of online activity on mental health of young people.

Banchory rector Judith Wight will speak about the approach to misuse of mobile phones in school.

The audience will hear from University of Aberdeen psychology department on internet bullying and its impact, and from My Life Dynamic (part of Scottish Association for Mental Health) on what services are available and how to support young people to cope in the social media world.

Aberdeenshire Council’s community learning and development will outline resources and workshops available to parents.