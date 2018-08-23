Aboyne community urged to support litter pick

A North East community has been urged to get behind a local school pupil by taking part in a litter-picking action day this weekend.

Torphins schoolboy Thomas Truby started up a “rubbish club” this year after watching Blue Planet 2 on television and learning that turtles eat plastic bags they mistake for jellyfish.

Alexander Burnett, Conservative region MSP for Aberdeenshire West, joined forces with the P4 pupil and has asked Aboyne residents to get involved with a community litter pick this weekend.

The pair picked Aboyne after conducting an online survey of places where residents most wanted action.

Mr Burnett said: “This is a family-friendly activity which is safe for children of all ages to help with. The early we can involve young people in caring for their surroundings, the better.

“Thomas is one of a generation of environmentally-minded children who are seeing the impact of littering on TV and flytipping in their community.

“We would appreciate as many people as possible getting involved and everyone is welcome.”

The group will meet on Saturday (August 25) at Aboyne Primary School car park at 9.45am for a 10am start. Equipment will be supplied.

Earlier this year, Mr Burnett took part in a Banchory litter pick with his daughter and believes communities should take the initiative of keeping their environment clean by picking up litter and bringing it home.

Thomas hopes to become a marine biologist and has already collected dozens of sacks full of rubbish, including 12 during one clean-up of Aberdeen beach alone.