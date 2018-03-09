Footpath project launch

A project has been launched to improve footpaths in the Strathdon area.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to get outdoors and become involved with the community.

Strathdon Community Action Plan Paths group (SCAPP) recently held a launch walk with more than 20 people taking part.

Volunteers gathered in Towie Hall car park and walked along the south bank of the Don to the new Glenkindie Bridge, and along to the bowling green.

The oldest participant was 89-year-old Mrs Alice Berry, of Glenkindie, who walked own to the river and then back to the road.

The rest of the group walked to the Glenkindie Shop, and then back to the hall, past the 4,500 year old Bullhide Standing Stone, and then down the south bank of the Don.

Mrs Eileen Davies, a keen walker who has lived in Glenkindie for 54 years, said it was the first time she had covered this section of the riverbank.

Volunteers then enjoyed soup, sandwiches, tea, coffee and cakes in Towie Hall.

There was a general discussion about the paths group project and plans to improve pedestrian access to the countryside.

Footpath improvement work is progressing at Ben Newe, where blown down trees had previously been removed, and on the Heughhead to Bellabeg footpath.

The project has received funding from Paths for All, a Scottish charity promoting walking for everyone’s health and wellbeing.