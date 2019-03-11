Holyrood praise for Ballater Station

A local MSP has toasted the success of a Deeside landmark which has risen from the ashes after a fire in 2015.

Ballater’s Old Royal Station, which was historically used by royals travelling to nearby Balmoral Castle, was closed by the Beeching cuts in 1966.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett lodged a Holyrood motion praising the project

It has just won the project of the year title at the 2019 Aberdeen Society of Architects Dinner and Awards, only four years after a blaze destroyed the tourist attraction.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has hailed the “dramatic reversal of fortunes” of the station at the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Burnett has lodged a motion congratulating Aberdeenshire Council on restoring a local landmark.

He said: “This phenomenal project is a case study in how to turn adversity into opportunity.

“Not only have the council and its partners restored the station to its pre-2015 state of repair, they have created a brand-new attraction for Royal Deeside.

“This includes a VisitScotland information centre, a restaurant and tearoom run by The Prince’s Foundation and a public library, as well as the Royal waiting room and carriage.”

Mr Burnett’s full motion reads: “That the Parliament commends the Old Royal Station in Ballater on winning the Project of the Year title at the 2019 Aberdeen Society of Architects Dinner and Awards; thanks the Prince’s Foundation on its success in restoring the building, following a fire in 2015; acknowledges that, as a result of the renovation, the station, which was built in 1866 to serve Queen Victoria on her visits to Balmoral, provides the community with beautiful dining and tea rooms and a visitor centre; notes that its architecture and design is largely sympathetic to the station’s original detail; recognises the positive impact that this has had on tourism and the people of Deeside, and wishes everyone at the station many more decades of success.”

The project has been shortlisted in two categories in this year’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards