Holyrood praise for castle restoration

A major Lottery windfall for a Deeside community-managed castle has been marked in the Scottish Parliament.

Braemar Community Castle has secured at least £100,000 of Heritage Lottery Fund money with the potential to get £480,000 in a future phase of funding.

Earlier this year, it emerged the A-listed 17th century property needs to find £1.5 million for a much-needed revamp.

While £500,000 was recently raised to repair the roof and chimneys, more is needed.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has raised the work of Braemar Community Limited in running the castle in a parliamentary motion.

Mr Burnett said: “The Royal trail is a huge tourism driver for Aberdeenshire and that will only increase in years to come.

“So any plans to turn Braemar Community Castle into a five-star attraction must be welcomed, and merit recognition.”

Since 2006, the popular tourist attraction has been leased to the local community.

It is run for them by local charity, Braemar Community Limited, and is staffed by volunteers.