Station in line for top award

The restored Ballater Old Royal Station has been shortlisted for a prestigious building prize.

It features in two categories in this year’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards.

The project is represented in the community benefit and tourism and leisure sections.

Winners are to be announced at an awards ceremony later this year, with category successes going on to compete for the regional Project of the Year title.

The Ballater station officially reopened to the public last August following a major revamp.

The B-listed building was destroyed by fire in May, 2015, and was rebuilt in a project spearheaded by Aberdeenshire Council.

Chair of the RICS Awards 2019 Scottish judging panel, Colin Smith, said: “What is great about the RICS Awards is that they recognise the impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“Some of the shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities.

“The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.”

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 2.