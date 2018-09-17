Exciting times at Banchory arts venue

A leading Deeside arts venue is celebrating a successful outcome to a major fundraising drive.

More than £200,000 has been gathered over the past year for exciting new developments at the Barn in Banchory.

Local staff and volunteers at the popular community facility are looking forward to the ambitious project.

As well as improving the foyer and box office areas, the team will be creating a new craft shop and workshop space that will showcase local craft makers and also help raise much-needed income for the arts charity itself.

Barn director Lorraine Grant said: “With the support of LEADER European funding, public donations from local residents and grants from Aberdeenshire Council, we are now in the exciting position of being able to deliver new visitor services and improvements to our community facility.

“The creation of a brand-new destination craft and design space will enable us to become even more of a centre for local craft makers, and a space which we hope will be enjoyed by our local visitors as well as attracting tourists.”

She added: “Most importantly, these new spaces will help the Barn generate new income streams to support the cost of our arts programme, which is vital for small charities such as ourselves in a time of declining public funds.

“I’d like to thank all our funders, both public and private, for enabling the Barn to make these community enhancements possible in what will be our 25th year of bringing the arts to Aberdeenshire.”

Work will begin on site in October with the new craft workshop scheduled to open in the summer of next year.

The Barn will be closed to the public during January–March, 2019, to allow building work in the foyer and reception to be completed.

During this period, a number of offsite events are planned in the community, starting with a Burns ceilidh which will be held in Banchory Town Hall on Friday, January 25.