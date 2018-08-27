Financial help for charity

Two North east charities which help hundreds of people suffering from chronic conditions have been thrown a financial lifeline thanks to the annual sports-themed fundraising dinner, Sportschallenge.

Grampian MS Therapy Centre and Banchory-based dementia charity Forget-Me-Not will this year join existing beneficiaries Maggie’s and Children’s Aid (Scotland) in receiving a share of the funds raised by the event, which is hosted by Simmons & Company International, energy specialists of Piper Jaffray.

Teams from businesses across the region will battle it out across four rounds of sports trivia as they compete in the Question of Sport-style quiz, which will take place on Thursday, September 13, at the AECC and hosted by former Rangers player and Scotland International Ally McCoist, alongside renowned sporting personality Alan McInally.

Monies raised will go towards the Active Forget-Me-Not project, which helps individuals with dementia to continue enjoying sports and activities, while the Grampian MS Therapy Centre in Dyce will use the money to upgrade and refurbish its oxygen chamber, which is more than 35 years old.

Established in 1999 the Forget-Me-Not Club provides support, education and advice to those living with and caring for people with dementia.

Lesley Fletcher, development manager, said that each week more than 70 people visit the club’s Bennett House, a purpose-built resource centre in Banchory.

She continued: “We were finding that more and more people in their 50s and 60s were using our services, many of whom used to be cyclists, golfers and hillwalkers. They want to continue to be active, so we came up with a range of activities including the walking football group. Being a charity which doesn’t charge for its services, we are wholly reliant on donations, grants, fundraising and support from the local council, so to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries of Sportschallenge is exciting and appreciated.”