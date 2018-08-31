Floral displays for centenary

To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the final days of the First World War, National Trust for Scotland gardeners in Aberdeenshire have cultivated striking memorial displays to remember those who lost their lives.

The Armistice installations have their own dedicated areas at seven historical locations such as Crathes Castle and Drum Castle in Banchory.

Each display was planted in June with the assistance of Royal British Legion members and can be easily spotted throughout the coming months by its border of white flowers such as alyssums and cosmos “purity” representing the colour of the Armistice.

The borders will also be marked with a red poppy design depicting war poems written by Scottish poets Mary Symon and Violet Jacob, who herself lived in the House of Dun, an NTS property in Angus. Each garden also features historical facts about the iconic war symbol, the red poppy.

The idea came from Laurie Daguin, head gardener at Drum Castle, to mark the centenary as well as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Royal Air Force.

Laurie said: “Many of our properties had very prosperous gardens at the verge of the First World War, but they fell into disrepair when most of their workforces were called to action. We’re aiming to unravel the myths from the time of the war, such as who maintained the gardens while the fighting was taking place, while remembering all who fell during conflict.”

Further information can be found at www.nts.org.uk.