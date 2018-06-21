Friends take on Deeside charity challenge

A group of friends from Aboyne are preparing for a major 24-hour challenge this weekend to raise funds and awareness for Myeloma UK.

Myeloma is a treatable but currently incurable type of blood cancer which can affect the bones, kidneys and other systems.

The group will be walking, cycling and canoeing from the Wells of Dee on the Braeriach Plateau at a height of 4,003 feet in the Cairngorms, to the mouth of the River Dee in Aberdeen, a distance of 87 miles within 24 hrs.

To get to the start point is a 16-mile hike and mountain bike.

The challenge begins with a scramble up to the Wells of Dee for midnight on Friday night, then the journey down and eastward begins.

This will involve the 16-mile walk and bike to Linn O’ Dee, then a cycle to Banchory followed by a canoe down the Dee to Aberdeen, arriving around 8pm on Saturday.

This week is Myeloma Awareness Week. One of the team was diagnosed with myeloma in 2015, and four other team members have had family

members affected by it.

For donations, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dee2thesea