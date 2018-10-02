Funding boost for Number One

A Banchory charity has received funding to employ job coaches and co-workers to support work placements.

Number One is a social enterprise based in Scott Skinner Square, comprising learning spaces and a community cafe.

Since opening last year, the cafe has provided volunteer work experience for more than 30 people, many of whom had been unable to work because of long-term illness or a disability.

For the job coach project, Number One has received £27,000 from the Robertson Trust, £5000 from Bank of Scotland Foundation, and £500 from Banchory Ternan Rotary.

The two-year initiative needs an extra £5000 of match funding this year before it can start and local donations are being sought.

With many volunteers moving on to paid employment, Number One wants to help people who require extra support to work in the cafe.

Project leader Jean Henretty said: “We have recognised that some volunteers need someone to be with them one-to-one while they learn, so the cafe will employ people who can take a trainee through an eight-week training programme.

“The trainee may learn skills to work the front of house or learn to cook and bake.

“The job coach could also go with the trainee to another business.”

Would-be volunteers can visit the cafe from 10am-4pm, or email numberonebanchory@gmail.com.