Get in step with CLAN walk

An annual family fundraiser is returning to Deeside this autumn.

The third CLAN Walk, held at Crathes Castle, will have two extended routes added on Sunday, September 1.

The event is organised by CLAN Cancer Support and raises vital funds to support the charity’s work in providing wellbeing support services for those affected by a cancer diagnosis in the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Setting off from the castle, the Banchory Big One will take walkers 15 miles around the estate and nearby country roads with the Milton Mini giving families and individuals a more leisurely three-mile option around the grounds.

The charity is also encouraging walkers to sign up before April 30 to benefit from special 2019 early bird entry.

In addition to the two sponsored walk routes, participants and their families will be able to enjoy a family fun day with inflatables, entertainment and refreshments, with dogs welcome to join the walks and fun day.

Steph McCann, CLAN’s fundraising team manager, said: “During the past two years the CLAN Walk has really developed with groups of friends, teams from companies and organisations, along with individuals enjoying the chance to tour the Deeside countryside while supporting our vital work in the heart of local communities.

“With two revised routes, the day promises to provide some surprises and challenges along the way whether you have completed our past two walks or are joining us for the first time.”