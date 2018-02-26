Campaign to raise awareness with retailers of alcohol minimum pricing

Owners of the 5300 convenience stores across Scotland will be the focus of a new awareness-raising campaign on the introduction of a minimum unit price for alcohol.

This is the first stage in a large-scale campaign to ensure retailers and customers are ready for the implementation of the new legislation on May 1.

It comes as the Scottish Government is set to recommend a minimum unit price to the Scottish Parliament.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “Minimum unit pricing will tackle the scourge of cheap, high-strength drink that causes so much damage to so many families and is going to save the lives of thousands of Scots.

“Retailers are the key to ensuring the legislation is implemented, which is why it is crucial we raise awareness of this change in the law early and give people time to get prepared.

“These materials will allow shop-owners to access a valuable bank of information to educate themselves and their staff ahead of the change on 1 May.

“Our consultation on the price of a unit of alcohol recently closed, and I am looking forward to presenting our recommendation to the Scottish Parliament next week.”