Hector is six-time bothy ballad winner

A Deeside performer has lifted a bothy ballads title for the sixth time.

Hector Riddell, from Finzean, was crowned “champion of champions” at a recent contest in Elgin town hall.

He is only the second person to win the title six times.

Hector was presented with the coveted porridge bowl and spoon trophy.

The Rotary Club of Elgin organised the 37th “champion of champions” competition earlier this month.

Hector, who sang The Dying Ploughboy, equalled the record of wins held by defending champion Joe Aitken.

Joe clinched his sixth crown last year, surpassing the five successes of Hector and Tam Reid, who won all his titles in the late 80s and 90s.

Hector fought off strong competition from Joe and other regional winners - Geordie Murison (Aberdeen and Kirriemuir), Moira Stewart (Falkland) and Allan Taylor (Keith and Strichen).

The judges were Peter Chapman, a farmer, MSP and champion of the Doric language, and Morven Sivewright, an agricultural consultant, performer of Doric songs and verse, competition judge and member of Buchan Heritage Society.