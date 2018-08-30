Heritage centre gets Royal title

The new £2.5million heritage centre in Braemar preserving the history of Highland games will open this weekend.

It will be known as The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion and the ceremony will be performed by the Queen and Prince Charles at Saturday’s Gathering.

The centre will chart the history of Highland Games and Gatherings

The museum has been named after the Duke in recognition of the support of his charity, the Prince’s Foundation, towards Braemar Royal Highland Society’s ambitious project.

The centre is set to become a major tourist attraction bringing visitors all year round to the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

It will incorporate a gallery, an exhibition hall, cafe, and a gift shop. Exhibits will include medals and trophies associated with Highland games

The facility will not only tell the story of Royal links to Braemar but of Highland events across the world.

Robert Lovie, of the Prince’s Foundation, said: “The collection of artefacts and items is really impressive and is sure to prove a big draw for those with an interest in Highland games as well as act as an informative resource for those who are not as familiar with traditional Highland sports.”

David Geddes, president of Braemar Royal Highland Society, added: “It’s been my ambition to see this through and I’m delighted it’s happening during my spell as president. I think it’s great for the future of the Highland Games.”