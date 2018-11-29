Holyrood praise for energy firm’s support for local charity

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has congratulated the fund-raising efforts of a local firm towards a Scottish SPCA rehoming centre.

Energy company TechnipFMC chose the Drumoak facility as their charity of the year, and raised £5,375 for the organisation.

Mr Burnett has raised a motion in the Scottish Parliament congratulating the firm, adding: “The Scottish SPCA are dependent on the goodwill of firms and individuals to keep running.

“TechnipFMC has done a great deal for the services Drumoak have been able to offer this year.”

The company raised funds for the animal welfare charity through various events, including foreign coin collections and office food collections.

Graeme Innes, the rescue and rehoming centre manager, praised the donation and the efforts of the firm’s staff in raising the money.