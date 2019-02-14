Home-Start anniversary

It’s a special day today for a local charity shop as Home-Start Deeside’s premises in Aboyne celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The group, which is based in Banchory, covers Deeside and Donside and has been operating in the area since 2005.

The Aboyne shop opened in 2009 to allow the group to employ a second family co-ordinator.

Home-Start volunteers support families - with children aged five or under - who are struggling with post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems and bereavement.

Many other issues receive the support of a volunteer who will spend around two hours a week in a family’s home providing practical and emotional help.

Home-Start Deeside senior co-ordinator Leah Bruce said their core funding comes from Aberdeenshire Council and the charity shop provides a vital source of income.

She explained: “All monies raised in the shop go directly back to family support and assistance. The shop is staffed by volunteers and two part-time shop co-ordinators for the day-to-day management.

“We are very fortunate that it’s the only charity shop in Aboyne and, as a result, we’ve got a fantastic customer base.”

The group covers an area from Rob Roy Bridge in Culter to Braemar and over to Strathdon and Alford.

The anniversary celebration will involve teas/coffee and cake and raffle, which will be drawn today.

Leah added: “We hope to get as many people through the door as we can.”