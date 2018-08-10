Hotel in running for best window view

A Deeside hotel is in contention to have Scotland’s best window with a view.

Banchory Lodge will compete for the title with two others shortlisted - from Aberdeen and Lanarkshire.

The view from the hotel’s restaurant has been selected for MyGlazing.com’s window with a view competition.

Launched in 2016 by the independent consumer support website, the contest returned in February of this year to find the UK’s best view.

Images for the competition, which range from coastal scenes to city skylines, will now face a public vote to decide a winner from each region across the UK.

The public is being encouraged to vote for their favourite regional view via https://www.myglazing.com/window-with-a-view/, with a closing date of August 19.

Each regional winner will then be put forward to win the title of the UK’s Best Window with a View, with voting for the national title running this month and September.

The hundreds of entries were whittled down to just three per region, by a judging panel made up of experts from the glazing, architecture, photography, property and interior industries.