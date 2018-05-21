Initiative aims to protect Aberdeenshire sunbed users

Aberdeenshire Council’s Environmental Health Service will soon be measuring the UV output from sunbed tubes used by tanning shops across the area.

Officers will be undertaking advisory visits to business premises owning or hiring out sunbeds to help protect sunbed users from over exposure of UV radiation.

Checks will ascertain whether sunbeds comply with the relevant European standard and test whether equipment is considered to be operating at within legal limits.

The aim is to encourage businesses to purchase and use 0.3 W/m2 compliant tubes, which reduces the risk of users overexposing themselves to UV radiation, reducing the risk of burning and of developing skin cancer.

A tanning session using compliant tubes delivers the same tanning effects as the Mediterranean mid-day summer sun without the risk of burning, which non-compliant bulbs may present.

Over three weeks between May 28 and June 15, Environmental Health officers will visit establishments owning or hiring sunbeds in Aberdeenshire.

If anyone has any queries about the initiative, contact Environmental Health by email at: environmental@aberdeenshire.gov.uk