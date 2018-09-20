Initiative to keep Alford clean and tidy

Aberdeenshire Council and the community in Alford have been working together to ensure streets remain tidy with the replacement of seven litter bins.

They joined forces in an initiative ahead of World Clean-up Day earlier this month.

Alford and District Rotary Club recently presented local councillors with the new bins, which were donated.

The old litter bins, also donated to the town by the club, have seen better days and were due for replacement.

The club is a registered charity and aims to support local communities.

The environment and local community will benefit from the recycling of the old bins which will be given a new lease of life by being recycled into new car parts through a local scrap metal contractor.

The new litter bins are embossed with the Rotary club’s logo and will be spread throughout the town centre.

Chair of the Marr Area Committee, Moira Ingleby, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Alford and District Rotary Club for their kind donation.

“Littering is still an issue that we are tackling and providing new, prominent bins for residents to responsibly dispose of their waste whilst on the move is a positive step.

“I encourage everyone to put their litter in a bin or take them home, instead of dumping it on the streets or in any other part of our beautiful, diverse landscape.”

Vice-chair of the Marr Area Committee, John Latham, added: “I am delighted that the Rotary Club has generously donated litter bins to the town.

“It is great to see people working together to enhance the area for future generations.

President of Alford and District Rotary Club, Richard Lattimer, added: “I am proud to have the opportunity to provide replacement litter bins.

“I am confident that the replacement bins’ presence will focus the community to act responsibly with their litter and keep Alford town centre clean.”.

World Clean-up Day is a global social action programme aimed at combating the solid waste problem.

It is usually held over the course of a 24-hour period in September.