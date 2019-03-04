Injured paraglider flown to hospital

A paraglider was taken to hospital after crashing into a hillside in Aberdeenshire.

Police from Huntly and Alford were called to Tap o’ Noth, Rhynie, around 10.25am on Saturday following reports of an accident.

A 26-year-old man was flown by coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a suspected broken leg.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, or can assist the investigation, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1394 of March 2.

Tap o’ Noth is a hill fort and is the second highest fort in Scotland and is a scheduled ancient monument.