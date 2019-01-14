Local charity praised at Holyrood

A North-east project which makes teddy bears for children who have undergone surgery has had an important milestone marked at the Scottish Parliament.

Ballater residents Jenny Gow and Lynn Park began making personalised toys in 2015 to give children with stomas a furry friend just like them, to help them feel less lonely.

The bears are designed with buttons stitched to their stomachs, to mimic the tummies of their owners.

The Buttony Bear project has now donated its 2,000th cuddly toy and has been congratulated in Holyrood.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett was struck by how many individualised bears Jenny and Lynn have made in such a short space of time.

He said: “The consequences of complex surgery for bowel disease can be hard for adults to come to terms with.

“So it must be difficult for children to think they are somehow different from their friends, at a formative time of their lives.

“The reality is that they have lots in common with more people than they think.

“It’s wonderful to think these Aberdeenshire bears are making such a difference to children’s lives, making them feel less lonely.”

Hospitals are able to order the bears in bulk from Jenny and Lynn.