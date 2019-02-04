Local churches offer debt support course

The festive season may be a distant memory, but the worrying problem of rising debt for local people is beginning to hit home.

With families recovering from seasonal spending, those on low incomes can now get free advice in Banchory on how to budget and stop living in the red.

Two Banchory churches - West and Christian Fellowship - are joining forces to run a three-session Christians Against Poverty (CAP) money course this month which teaches financial management techniques in a supportive peer-to-peer group environment.

Pauline Rowett, Banchory CAP money coach, said: “January is one of the hardest times of the year for many people, particular if you are living on a low income.

“However, the New Year is an opportunity to get on top of your personal finances and set things straight so there’s no need to borrow and that is exactly why we are here.”

She added: “Many of the things we take for granted to get through everyday life, like basic banking, are no longer taught at school or learned from our parents.

“The CAP money course is a chance to get some vital tips that will help you get organised for years to come.”

CAP’s client report found last year that more than three quarters of its clients had experienced relationship problems and seven in ten had skipped meals because of debt, before working with the counselling charity.

Ten per cent were in financial difficulty because of problems with budgeting.

CAP is encouraging anyone already in cash difficulties to call in for help via its freephone number 0800 328 0006.

Banchory CAP Money Course starts on Monday, February 4, at 7.30pm, and runs for three Monday evenings.

To book, and for more course details, email phrowett@gmail.com or register online at capuk.org.