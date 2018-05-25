Local rock trio release EP

Three young Banchory men are branching out in the music scene.

Bass guitarist Nick Harper, guitarist Tyler Catt and drummer Charlie Grimble formed rock band Tacado when they started at the local academy in 2005.

The Glasgow-based trio have just released a music video for the single “Robot Romance”, followed by their debut EP called “Enter Disillusion”.

Cameron Knott, another close friend from school who now works as a graphic designer in London, also worked together with the band to create the EP artwork.

The EP was recorded late last year in London and is described as a collection of “dark, groovy rock riffs twisting into a flux of emotional progressive pop” with influences coming from bands like Q.O.T.S.A, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Biffy Clyro, Tame Impala, Foals, Death From Above, Royal Blood, and Band Of Skulls.

The lads graduated from university but decided to see where they could go in the music scene.

Tyler, 25, said: “When we finished university we decided to move to Glasgow and the whole idea was to record this EP, play together and see how things turned out.

“We just love playing live and want people to really enjoy the songs and get what we’re trying to convey.

“This is our buzz time and we will be gigging a lot more, touring small venues like clubs throughout the UK.

The band regularly return to Banchory and enjoy getting feedbank from friends.