Lumphanan council under threat

A local MSP has issued a rallying call to residents of an Aberdeenshire village after finding out its community council will disband without urgent action.

Lumphanan Community Council is facing dissolution due to a decline in the number of members.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has warned that local democracy could suffer if people don’t come forward for selection this month.

And the Scottish Conservative has written to residents asking them to contact Aberdeenshire Council as soon as possible.

He said: “Many people are aware of the benefit of community councils.

“They are a powerful voice to Aberdeenshire Council, local councillors, MSPs and MPs, and I cannot emphasise enough how important they have been to my office as an MSP for providing information on local events, issues and concerns.”

Mr Burnett added: “There is a minimum commitment to meet at least six times a year including the AGM, and there is a real benefit to the community.

“Letting Lumphanan dissolve would be a real blow to the village voice and to local democracy.”

Anyone wanting more information should contact returning officer Janelle Clark at Aberdeenshire Council by June 25.