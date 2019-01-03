Magpie thanks its volunteers

Magpie, the re-use and recycling charity based in Banchory, hosted a special Christmas lunch for its volunteers at the town’s East Church Hall.

There was a turn-out of 20 volunteers and plenty of party food and entertainment with a tombola and festive quiz.

The celebrations were a big thank-you to those who give their time and work tirelessly for Magpie at its shop in Bridge Street and at the Tillybrake premises.

Manager of Magpie, Renee Joss, also thanked her own staff Bryony, Stuart and Alan for their hard work and effort in what has been one of the most challenging years for the organisation.

She also bid farewell to one of the most popular volunteers, Neil Crozier, who started at Magpie in February last year. Neil is moving to Ireland.

Renee said: “Neil loved being out in the Magpie van and always got a wave from local people since he was very well liked for his good nature and the pranks he played.

“He will be sadly missed, but the staff and volunteers will be keeping in touch with him via Facebook.”

Magpie shops promote the re-use of furniture, clothes, bric-a--brac and household goods.

It is a community-led organisation that relies on the generosity of local people by donating items.

The Bridge Street premises are open from Monday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Call 01330 825714.

Magpie Banchory’s furniture outlet at Tillybrake Industrial Estate is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am until 4pm. Call 01330 823800.