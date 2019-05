A man has been seriously injured in a road crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Emergency teams were called to the single vehicle accident on an unclassified road between Kirkbrae, Cults, Aberdeen and Kingswells.

It took place around 6.10pm on Sunday and involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Police Scotland say a 35-year-old man remains in a serious condition in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. They are appealing for witnesses.