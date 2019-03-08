Message in a bottle could save lives

South Marr Community Safety Group is highlighting a medical initiative which could save lives.

The group is reminding people about the Message in a Bottle scheme.

It is designed to encourage people to keep their basic personal and medical details on a standard form and put it in a bottle in a common location – the fridge.

They should place a green sticker on the inside of the house front door and another one on the outside of the refrigerator.

All emergency services are aware of the scheme.

Norma Makin, safety group treasurer, said: “South Marr Community Safety Group has purchased some to distribute free of charge via local pharmacies and surgeries.

“The scheme was originally started by Lions International and has been running for several years.

“It is often forgotten about so we thought it was time to remind everyone of its existence.”

The bottles are free and may be displayed in local GP surgeries and pharmacies.

For further information contact southmarr@aberdeenshirecommunity safety.org.uk.