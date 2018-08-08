MSP intervenes in fast food wrangle

A local politician has stepped in as a Banchory couple prepare to close their popular fast food business in a wrangle with Tesco.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett says local people are “up in arms” over the loss of Adriana’s Grill.

Owners Simon and Jen White will shut up shop in the Banchory store’s car park this Saturday.

They have decided to close after Tesco head office informed them of a change in conditions for their van, which the couple maintained gave them no time to make alterative arrangements,

Mr Burnett said: “The owners of Adriana’s Grill have operated for three years in this location and serve hundreds of customers every week. This appears to have been a very sudden change in policy.

“And to make matters worse, the owners are now facing effective eviction. This is a very popular local business.

“I will be writing to Tesco on behalf of my constituents and also the Scottish Government in an effort to reverse this decision.”

Tesco says it has been reviewing car park based operators across the UK, and had been unable to reach agreement with the Whites.