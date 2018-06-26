New cancer support services in Banchory

A charity is introducing new support groups in Banchory for those affected by cancer.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has a wellbeing and support centre in the town’s Posties Walk, is holding an arts and crafts group on Friday from 1.30-3.30pm.

It is free to attend and open to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The group aims to give people the chance to develop a new skill or hobby while meeting others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

The charity will also hold monthly coffee mornings at the centre on the second Friday of each month, with the first meeting taking place on Friday, July 13, from 10.30am-noon.

July’s event will have the theme of strawberries and cream and August’s group will welcome guest speaker Suzy Brown from the Aberdeenshire Signposting Project.

Helen Hasnip, Deeside area co-ordinator, said: “I would encourage anyone interested in the arts and craft group to get in touch to reserve their space, however people are free to drop into the coffee morning without need to book. Both groups are very informal so I really would encourage anyone to come along.”