New homes proposal for former school

Fresh plans have been lodged to transform a former Deeside school into affordable housing.

Grampian Housing Association – owners of the old Ballater School on the village’s Abergeldie Road – wants to convert the C-Listed buildings into 10 houses and reinstate the schoolhouses to form an additional two homes.

It is also seeking consent from Aberdeenshire Council to build one additional house and 11 flats along with permanent car park access from Abergeldie Road, create temporary access for site traffic and make alterations to boundary walls.

The applicants successfully overturned refusal of previous plans in October of last year, but claim to have taken into account the issues raised to come up with a new package which they feel will provide an acceptable solution.

In a supporting statement, agents Ian Rodger Architects say: “There were shortfalls with regard to the utilisation of the existing site access points on School Lane.

“The design team therefore explored the potential, immediately following the refusals, to take the site access from Abergeldie Road and thus not have any vehicular access via School Lane.”

They add that consultation with the council’s planning, waste, roads, and conservation teams, together with the Cairngorm National Park Authority, was “productive and positive”.

The old school was replaced by a new build in the 1960s.

It served for a time as an educational field centre for the study of the environment and meteorology by schools until the 1990s.

Since then it has remained unused, with various community-based feasibility studies highlighting the costs for development work to be unviable.

