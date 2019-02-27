New Torphins house bid prompts council site visit

Neighbours objecting to the principle of a new house being built on the outskirts of Torphins have earned a site visit by councillors.

Locals were left fuming after fresh plans for a new property were tabled by Craigmyle Estates Ltd on a cleared area of forest to the south-east of the village.

They claim there will be an increase in traffic which will threaten road safety and also fear that it could pave the way for further “piecemeal development” of the small cluster of properties in the area.

Aberdeenshire Council planners have recommended approval of the building in principle which lies adjacent to the recent new-build ‘The Wolfings’.

They stated: “This proposal is considered appropriate in the proposed location, as when viewed in context with the surrounding area, it allows the site to integrate into the grouping of buildings.”

But a passionate plea was also made to the council’s Marr Area Committee on Tuesday to protect the local landscape and forestry habitat which for years had provided a pathway for local folk to enjoy the wildlife.

Councillors heard that residents were dismayed to find that new trees planted after felling to provide a site for a recent new-build would also now be felled under this fresh application and that new trees were likely to be planted “miles away”.

Among its many objections, Torphins Community Council feared the property would likely out-price young families and would encouraging ribbon development to the east of Torphins, contrary to policy.

Councillors agreed to a site visit after Councillor Peter Argyle said the application raised several important issues which warranted further investigation.