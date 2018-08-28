Oil firm supports castle fundraiser

An oil and gas company has announced its support for a North-east fundraising walk and fun day.

Kingswells-based Apache North Sea Limited will be the headline sponsor of CLAN at the Castle on Sunday (September 2) at Crathes Castle.

The event, which is organised by cancer charity CLAN Cancer Support, is in its second year and involves three sponsored walks and a family fun day.

A team of Apache employees and family members will also be donning their walking boots.

The sponsored walks cover 1.4 miles, 5.7 miles and 12.3 miles and are suitable for all ages whether taking part as an individual, a family, group or corporate team.

A family fun day, including inflatables, children’s activities and catering, will also be held in front of the castle between 10am and 4pm.