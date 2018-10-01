Opening party for new playpark

The completion of the first phase of a new playpark in Lumphanan will be marked by an opening party this Saturday (October 6).

A group of young mothers have been behind the project. joining forces in a bid to achieve better facilities.

They formed a committee and set about securing funding for the initiative - Lumphanan Playpark Improvement.

The mums wanted more play equipment in the council-owned park suitable for pre-school children.

The group received assistance from Marr Area Partnership and Aberdeenshire Council, among others, in their quest for improved facilities.

Playpark committee chair Silvia Fiddes said: “It has been a journey. Thankfully we managed to get funding from different sources to be able to complete phase one.

“We had fantastic feedback from the community and even children queuing to use the new equipment.

“We now also have teenagers and adults using the park - that was one of the aims since there was nothing before for this age group.”

Local councillor Geva Blackett, who supported the project, said: “I am so proud of the mums who drove this improvement to their playground forward.

“It hasn’t been easy but their sheer dedication and determination has prompted the support they needed to succeed and shows just how much can be achieved if you just don’t give up on your dream.”

The first phase includes the extension, a new fence, bark benches, and three pieces of equipment.. one for adults, one for teenagers and one for children.

The second part, which is yet to be completed, will be for toddlers.

Saturday’s party is from 10am until noon.