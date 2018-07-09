Path upgrade completed

Banchory Paths Association (BPA) has been continuing its programme of upgrades in the town.

Officials have announced that another path in Burnett Park has been completed - the fifth in the area in the past two years.

The route, which runs from the pavilion in a north-westerly direction towards the railway line, has undergone major work.

BPA volunteers trimmed back overhanging vegetation and trees to let more light onto the path, before a local contractor moved in with equipment.

The group’s project convener David Culshaw said the result is a good surface, even in poor weather conditions.

He added: “BPA would like to thank Banchory Round Table who financed the project.

“We very much appreciate their support.”

The group hopes to soon be in a position to upgrade the link to the Deeside Way from Pantoch.

BPA is also aiming to improve some of the major paths in Corsee Woods but requires funding to carry out the work.

Mr Culshaw explained: “However, to make a start on this work we do need to raise in the region of £30,000.

“BPA has been greatly helped by the generosity of local people and even the smallest of donations helps us to get nearer our targets.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the Corsee Project can do so through the Charities Aid Foundation at https:cafdonate.cafonline.org/8341 or by contacting the treasurer by email at bpabanchorycommittee@gmail.com