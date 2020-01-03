A fond farewell to postie Kenny

A Deeside village has shown appreciation for its long-serving postie who has retired after a 30-year link with the area.

Kenny Littlejohn - known affectionately to friends and colleagues as “Kinker Kenny” - has called it a day after decades of making deliveries in Kincardine O’Neil.

And the community couldn’t let him go without a fuss and recently arranged a special presentation at Kincardine Castle where he was treated to high tea.

Ali and Nicola Tong, who run the village shop, organised a collection for Kenny and the farewell at the castle.

Ali told the Piper: “It was a remarkable day for a very special person in our community who meant so much to so many and indeed dutifully looked after us all, as a matter of course, but often going the extra mile or even just a couple of paces, to ensure that we all got what was coming to us.

“We simply couldn’t let this remarkable man step down without offering the community the opportunity to say thanks in recognition of a near lifetime, or whole career of service, to us, long standing and newcomers alike.”

Kenny, 65, first got on his bike to sort and deliver the various letters and parcels in Aboyne in October, 1974, on a part-time basis.

He was officially classified as a full-timer in March the following year.

As Aboyne grew in size, so did the number of posties and Kenny was assigned to Kincardine O’Neil just over 30 years ago.

While he was sent to other areas for cover and leave, he was never too far away from his beloved Kinker.

Now Kenny is getting used to not having to get up at 4.30am for his rounds.

He said: “I will miss it because I am a sort of sociable type. You get to know people over the years and they’re just like your friends.

“I was really blown away by the presentation. I wasn’t expecting anything like that - I just thought I was doing my job.

“I was very grateful to everybody for what I got. It was so special.”

Among those attending the farewell was Heather McGowan, a former supervisor in the sorting office at Aboyne.

The presentation to Kenny, who lives in Aboyne, was made by Nick Boss, on behalf of the community.

The Littlejohn name will carry on with the Royal Mail locally, as a distant cousin of Kenny, Kevin Littlejohn, is taking over the round.