Aberdeenshire pay and display parking charges suspended

Aberdeenshire Council has suspended charges at all its pay and display car-parks as a result of the coronavirus emergency.

The special announcement was made during adoption of the council’s budget for 2020/21 on Wednesday.

Councillors were advised that careful consideration had been given to the operation of off-street car-parks and it was appropriate to stop operating the pay and display system and associated enforcement.

Given the current situation and the challenges facing the public, it was decided in discussion with officers to suspend the use of pay and display in the council’s off-street car-parks for the foreseeable period.

The decision has been taken to alleviate any concerns that members of the public may have had with touching the machines and to reduce the need for our staff in attending them.

Notices are being placed on all machines and, in time, machines will be covered over.

Deputy leader Councillor Peter Argyle said: “While a small amount in cash terms for individuals, I hope that this decision will provide a little help for all in these exceptional times.”