Aberdeenshire traffic warden plan backed by councillors

Aberdeenshire Council is to move ahead with plans to bring back traffic wardens to the region’s towns.

The authority is proposing enforcement zones in four town centres initially - Stonehaven, Peterhead, Inverurie and Fraserburgh - and expanding to others as an ongoing project.

Police Scotland currently monitors on-street parking but Aberdeenshire is seeking to introduce a Decriminalised Parking Enforcement (DPE) across the area.

The decision to go ahead with an application to Scottish Ministers to allow the council to implement DPE was agreed by the infrastructure services committee who met last Thursday.

DPE has been considered to have positive benefits to town centres including increased accessibility, improved traffic flow, safer roads and streets, and the potential to increase footfall that could increase the economic vitality of high streets.

At the moment legal restrictions covering on-street parking lies with Police Scotland. By gaining DPE, this power would be transferred to Aberdeenshire Council.

The local authority would work with Police Scotland on the transitional periods to ensure any public concerns are resolved.

Supporting the plan, committee chair Councillor Peter Argyle said: “There’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever that controlling and in putting in effective enforcement of our parking in our town centres will deliver considerable benefits both in cash terms but also in non-cash terms.”