Aboyne cyclist’s charity target

An Aboyne cyclist is aiming to cover 2000 miles by the end of January in support of charity.

Calum Cormack, 47, is targeting a minimum of £2000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Calum’s mother passed away recently following a long battle with the progressive condition.

The father-of-two has signed up for the UK-wide Cycle Down Dementia initiative, which requires him to pedal on average 150 miles a week to reach his target.

Since starting last month, Calum has clocked up more than 600 miles, mostly in his local area.

He is determined to raise as much as he can and heighten awareness for the leading dementia research charity.

Calum said: “The work Alzheimer’s Research UK carry out is vital to finding a cure for this cruel condition.

“I have been inspired by their work, and wanted to support them by raising money as part of my participation in Cycling Down Dementia 2019.

“The more people that know about Alzheimer’s Research UK, the greater their impact.”

He also recently raised £17,000 for dementia charities by organising an event which required the participants, including himself, to kayak the length of the Caledonian Canal from Fort William to Inverness, cycle back to Fort William, and then climb Ben Nevis. The challenge had to be completed in less than 48 hours.

You can support Calum through his fundraising page - https://cyclingdowndementia2019.everydayhero.com/uk/calum-2.