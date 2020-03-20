Aboyne horse centre closes to public

World Horse Welfare has closed its Deeside centre to the public and all events are cancelled until further notice due to the coronavirus emergency.

Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, near Aboyne, says work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming horses will continue as normal.

A World Horse Welfare spokesperson said: “Members of the public will still be able to visit by pre-arranged appointment to meet horses and ponies they have applied for. “Suitable provisions made for handwashing and hand sanitiser are provided.

“Rehoming is an excellent way of getting a new horse, especially in these uncertain times, as you will get the full, honest facts, a lifetime of expert advice and support and the ability to return it to us if your circumstances change.

“Rehoming is not only rewarding for you and the horse, but it helps by making space at our centres for more of the many horses or ponies already in need.”

The welfare line continues to operate by calling 0300 333 6000, between 8-5.30pm from Monday-Friday.