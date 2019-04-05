Aboyne man’s caber fundraiser

An Aboyne businessman and a group of friends will carry a caber to the summit of a Munro this weekend to raise funds for his sister, who has a form of brittle bone disease.

Stephen Reid and nine others will take the Aboyne Games caber, two at a time, as they head from Glen Tanar to the top of Mount Keen on Saturday.

Stephen’s sister, Nicola, has a severe degenerative condition called hypophosphatemia.

Nicola, who lives in Renfrewshire, suffered a broken neck in a road crash involving her adapted van while returning from Deeside last year.

Without specialist equipment such as hoists, a powered wheelchair and an adapted vehicle, she is unable to get around as she would like.

Stephen, director of Aboyne business Concept Wetrooms Ltd, said: “Nicola never complains about her condition, she just gets on with life.

“Since the accident in her van, she has effectively been housebound. Had it not been for the goodwill and generosity of a friend who has been able to use her mum’s disability vehicle to help Nicola out on an odd occasion, she would’ve struggled to get to hospital appointments or out of the house at all.

“This way, we can buy a second hand vehicle outright saving her any worry.”

Nicola said: “I absolutely hate asking anyone for anything, especially money.

“But we all need help sometimes in life and right now I am completely without a vehicle and have no other way of getting one.

“To be able to get out and about again would make me feel like I am participating in society as right now I feel like I am not living life to the fullest.”

Contributions can be made to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicsvan.