Aboyne pupil in final of national chef contest

A Deeside pupil is through to the national final of a culinary contest.

Jessica Batchelor, of S4 at Aboyne Academy, negotiated the first three stages of the Springboard FutureChef Competition.

She will represent the North of Scotland at the final in London on March 15 and 16.

Stage one was a school heat in which participants had to design and cook a one-course meal on a budget.

Jessica went on to represent her school in the local final against competitors from other Aberdeenshire secondaries, perfecting an impressive meal.

Following stage two, Jessica was mentored by head chef at Ballater’s Rothesay rooms, Ross Cochrane, who travelled to Inverness to support her at stage three and witness her preparing two winning dishes.

The national final is hosted by Westminster Kingsway College and judged by industry and celebrity chefs.

An Aboyne Academy spokesperson said it was “extremely proud” of Jessica’s success and delighted that her “extraordinary talent” has been recognised.

