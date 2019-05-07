Aboyne takeaway proposals rejected

Councillors have thrown out plans for a new Chinese takeaway in Aboyne, citing “illogical” responses from their own roads department.

Marr Area Committee unanimously rejected the proposals from Ms Chen Naling for the fastfood outlet in the existing ‘Hilltrek’ store on Ballater Road.

Planners had recommended approval, maintaining that neither environmental health nor roads teams objected to the application.

The Roads Development team said the previous use of the site as a shop required seven parking spaces, yet none was actually associated with it.

As a result, it said, the change of use to a takeaway required the same amount of parking and none was being provided, therefore “there is no worsening at the site”.

But Aboyne councillor Peter Argyle described the responses as “illogical” in the face of massive operational differences between a clothing store and a takeaway.

He stressed that while people who wanted to use a clothing store would be quite happy to walk from one area to another, those picking up takeaways wanted to be parked directly outside.

While he accepted sections of the community would welcome a new takeaway, he said a combination of the limited parking in the largely residential street and the noise impact on the neighbourhood was unacceptable.

His concerns were echoed by Councillor Paul Gibb who commented: “It’s about being the right development in the right place – this is not.”

Councillor Anne Ross said Roads Development had “completely missed the point” in their assessment of the application and questioned how large vans and trucks could possibly make deliveries to the proposed takeaway when there was currently no access.

Councillors also heard an impassioned plea from Mark Ronson, one of eight objectors, who has developed his coffee and gift shop over the past 30 years.

Mr Ronson said the takeaway, just 20 feet away, would have a massively detrimental impact on his business.