Aboyne woman’s fundraiser for cancer charity

An Aboyne woman has had her head shaved for charity.

Angela Thomson, who works in the village’s Boat Inn, took on the challenge with the aim of raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

The recent fundraising effort was in memory of her mother, who passed away 12 years ago from the condition.

Angela’s sister Yvonne is manager of the Cancer Research UK shop in High Street, Banchory, and arranged for local hairdresser Julie Sangster, of Riah Hair, to cut her locks.

Julie has a service in the North-east providing wigs to clinics for cancer and alopecia patients, both for the NHS and for private clients.

Angela’s daughter Lauren and grandson Max went along for the head-shaving session to offer some moral support.

The cuttings will be sent to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss - so both organisations are benefiting from the event.

Julie said: “Angela remained very calm throughout the process.

“I admire her courage and her aim of raising funds for this deserving cause.”

Yvonne added that anyone wishing to donate towards the fundraiser can do so at the Cancer Research UK shop in High Street, or also The Boat Inn.

She thanked everyone who took part and who has so far donated.

All the money raised was in recognition of World Cancer Day, which was held on Tuesday of last week to heighten awareness of the disease and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.