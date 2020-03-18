Alford museum delays season opening

Grampian Transport Museum has announced the opening of its 2020 season has been delayed due to the health emergency.

The popular Alford visitor attraction had been due to open its doors on Sunday, March 29, but this has been put back to Sunday, May 3, at the earliest.

The decision was made by museum trustees due to the rapidly-changing coronavirus outbreak.

Chairman Paul Lawson said: “The current situation is unprecedented and everyone is just trying to do what is best for their families, staff and customers.

“Grampian Transport Museum is a fully self-funded charity with a small but dedicated staff and a large number of committed volunteers, without whom we couldn’t operate.

“Their safety and well-being is our top priority and to this end we are following all the best advice currently available.”

“As a consequence of the delayed opening our extensive 2020 events calendar will also be affected, with our new ‘A to B’ (Alford to Balmoral) and ‘How Many Left?’ events both already cancelled for this year. We will keep the others under review depending on our eventual opening date.”