Alford shop opening for family support charity

A family support charity has expanded by opening a shop in Alford.

Home-Start Deeside’s new premises are in Main Street and the Valentine’s Day event co-incided with the unveiling of its other shop in Aboyne 11 years ago.

The ribbon-cutting was performed by Huntly, Strathbogie and Alford Councillor Gwyneth Petrie and the ceremony was attended by volunteers, staff and trustee board members.

The organisation, which is based in Banchory, covers Deeside and Donside and has been operating in the area since 2005.

Volunteers support families - with children aged five or under - who are dealing with issues such as post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems and bereavement.

Home-Start Deeside senior co-ordinator Leah Bruce said their core funding comes from Aberdeenshire Council and the charity shops provide an important source of income.

She told the Piper: “We set up the first shop as a way of generating income and as a way of taking on a second part-time co-ordinator.

“We have basically opened the shop in Alford for the same reasons.”

Leah said they had funding cut by more than 20% last year and they had to look at other innovative means of raising money.

She added: “That’s why we thought we would try Alford as that is an area where we offer support and it’s a good way of raising awareness and getting the word out that we are there.

“It’s an exciting time for us and we are raising our profile in another community.”

The group is currently building up its volunteer base.

Leah explained: “We are looking to recruit ideally about 20 volunteers, but the more the better.

“We have one paid member of staff working five days and covering both shops.

“Volunteers we just ask to do a morning or an afternoon - a three-hour shift - or they can do as much or as little as they want.”

Anyone wanting to help should contact the Home-Start Deeside office in Banchory on 01330 824443, or either the Aboyne or Alford shop directly.

The new shop is open from Tuesday until Saturday from 10am until 3pm.

Meanwhile, the one in Aboyne, in Charleston Road, is open Monday-Saturday from 10am until 4pm.