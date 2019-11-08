Ballater information event on SSEN undergrounding project

Residents, business owners and visitors are being invited to an information event in Ballater about underground power lines in the Cairngorms National Park.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks teams will be at the Victoria and Albert Halls on Saturday, November 16, from 10.30am-2.30pm to provide details of the project.

The local community will be asked to nominate overhead wooden pole electricity lines running across officially designated beauty spots they’d like to see moved underground.

SSEN is investing over £15 million in a project to underground 90km of overhead distribution lines in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, National Parks and National Scenic Areas.