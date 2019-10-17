Banchory Bangle raffle for charity

A popular raffle has returned to raise funds for Scotland’s national children charity.

Tickets for the 2019 Banchory Bangle raffle are now on sale from Milton Art Gallery, at Milton of Crathes, in support of Children 1st.

In 2018, the raffle raised more than £9,000 for the charity and it is hoped that this year’s fundraiser will prove just as popular.

Donated by Malcolm Appleby, the famous Banchory Bangle is made from sterling silver and this year’s design takes inspiration from the beauty and power of the Falls of Feugh, near Banchory.

He has been engraving the jewellery for charity for more than 40 years.

The winning raffle will secure three versions of the bangle, with runners-up winning two versions and one respectively.

Tickets cost £1 each or £10 for a book of 10 and are available from Milton Art Gallery at Milton of Crathes.

The draw will be made on Friday, December 6, at the Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar.

The Milton Art Gallery is open from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm, and from 11am on Sundays.

For more information call 01330 844664.