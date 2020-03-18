Banchory daffodil fundraiser gives charity a boost

A local charity event raised more than £600 for cancer support services at its St David’s Day themed afternoon.

Friends of CLAN Deeside held its third fundraiser at the Banchory Scout Hut on March 1, with families enjoying bingo and other games.

Nearly 100 people attended the event which raised £650 for CLAN, to support local cancer support services in Deeside.

Friends of CLAN member Mike Wilson said: “The daffodil bingo event was really good fun and we are delighted with the number of families who turned out to support CLAN.

“From a simple flower, to bouncy headbands, the daffodil theme was enjoyed by the children as well as the grown-ups.”

Helen Hasnip, area coordinator for CLAN, added: “CLAN receives no statutory income, so all of its services are paid for by donations and events such as this.

“Our Banchory centre, which is run by staff and volunteers, provides significant support to anyone affected by cancer, as well as groups and activities which help reduce the pain and stress associated with cancer.

“We see increasing need for our services year after year, and local people are very grateful to have this facility on their doorstep, so we are very thankful to the people of Banchory for their support for this local community service.”

Friends of CLAN Deeside has other events planned for later this year.

The charity, which also has a Deeside office in Ballater, covers the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland