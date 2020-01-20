Banchory Legion hosts Burns Supper

Legion Scotland’s Banchory branch will be holding a Burns Supper on Saturday, January 25.

It will take place in the Ravenswood Club at 6.30pm.

The evening will feature a varied programme of entertainment.

This will include speakers, dancers from the Gillian Britta School of Dance, singers and musicians, along with Burns poems, the Immortal Memory and Address to the Haggis.

Music will be provided by the Rob McCombie Dance Band.

Tickets are priced £20 and are available from the Legion office by calling 01330 822347, or at Continental Cream 01330 825733.